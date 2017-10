BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three inmates escaped from the Bedford County jail Thursday. This is the second escape in the last 6 weeks involving two of the inmates

Kevin Lane Farrar, Andrew Phillip Marshall and James David Stinnett are on the run Friday morning.

Farrar and Marshall took off from a workhouse on Lane Parkway in September.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who sees them to call police immediately.