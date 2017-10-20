ATF offers $7,000 reward in Smyrna gun store theft

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a substantial reward to anyone who can help them crack the Guns N More case.

A burglary crew smashed the windows and display cases at the gun store on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna October 18.

Surveillance video shows them methodically breaking the glass cases. Investigators say they stole approximately 24 firearms.

Anyone with information could get $7,000. The reward is being offered jointly by the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry.

Contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Smyrna Police Department at (615) 267-2547.

Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app www.reportit.com by using the ATF Nashville Field Division as the location.

