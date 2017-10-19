Woman accused of selling drugs charged after man overdoses

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman who allegedly sold narcotics to a man is charged with attempted second-degree murder after he overdosed.

According to investigators, the man thought he was snorting cocaine. Instead, it was heroin.

It all happened Sunday night.

Sgt. Jeremy Ethridge said when he pulled Haley Smith out of her car, the 26-year-old woman was in possession of heroin and a syringe.

On dash cam, a deputy is heard asking the woman, “Anything on you [that] you shouldn’t have on you?”

It wasn’t long after that, the woman told Ethridge she is being investigated for selling drugs to a man who overdosed at the hospital in Ashland City.

Video later shows Smith in the back of a squad car with her brother Zachary, who was driving at the time of her arrest.

The brother and sister are charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Haley Smith is also charged with attempted second-degree murder.

On video, she is heard explaining her situation to someone on the phone.

“Hey, they go me at Walmart,” she said. “I’m going to jail. Will you come over here and get this money and make my bond, please? They say that someone OD’ed at the hospital.”

The 29-year-old man at the hospital told investigators he thought he was buying cocaine, but in actuality it was heroin.

In a police report, Haley Smith admitted to shooting up one friend earlier that day with heroin. She told investigators that later in the day that friend called and asked for cocaine.

According to Smith, she asked her brother to drive her to the location and when she got in the backseat of the car, she sold what she thought was cocaine to the man.

At the time of her arrest, she had heroin on her and investigators said she admitted she sold the drug, thinking it was cocaine.

She is being held at the Cheatham County jail under no bond. She refused to comment for this story.

The man who overdosed has no criminal record in Tennessee.