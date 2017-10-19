Wilson County opens brand new veterans museum

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County has found a new way to honor veterans.

A ceremony was held for the grand opening of the brand new Wilson County Veterans Museum.

Tennessee’s Adjutant General Terry M. Haston and Veteran’s Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder participated in the ceremony.

After the ceremony was over, attendees got a chance to tour the new museum and were provided with refreshments.

The museum will open to the public Friday at 8 a.m.

Regular business hours will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call 615-444-2640.