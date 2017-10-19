When will the leaves change colors in Middle Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It may feel like fall outside, but it still doesn’t look like it when you glance out at the trees since a lot of the leaves are still green.

News 2’s Jared Plushnick said there are three ingredients to get perfect fall colors, which includes a wet spring, less daylight and consistently cool mornings.

While Middle Tennessee has experienced some cool mornings recently, it hasn’t been consistent with the end September and beginning of October being hot and humid.

“So typically, the peak seasons are this time of year – mid-to-late October for Middle Tennessee and a little bit earlier than that out toward the Smokies,” explained Plushnick.

Parts of Middle Tennessee will likely see patchy colors this week, while it will be a little more vivid toward the Plateau and near its peak in parts of the Great Smokies.

“So even though we are delay, over the next one to two weeks, those colors are going to turn just like that,” Plushnick said.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.