Register taken during break-in at North Nashville clothing store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a break-in early Thursday morning at a North Nashville clothing store.

It happened at Fashion Force, which is located at 2509 Clarksville Pike, around 3:30 a.m.

A cash register was taken during the burglary, according to Metro police.

Surveillance video shows the suspect knocking over racks of clothing while carrying a trash can.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.