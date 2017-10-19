Police: 2 use skateboards to break into Inglewood church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were charged with breaking into an Inglewood church early Thursday morning.

The break-in happened at the Inglewood Nazarene Church on Gallatin Pike around 1 a.m.

Metro police reported an officer detained two men who matched the descriptions of suspects who had been seen looking into vehicles nearby on skateboards at Gallatin Pike and Norvell Avenue.

While the men were detained, other officers were investigating the break-in at the church.

Officers questioned the two about the break-in and one admitted he worked as a lookout while the other used a skateboard to break out a basement window of the church, according to police.

Metro police said nothing appears to have been taken from the church.

The suspects, identified as Sloan Lowery, 20, and Javonte Willis, 24, were booked into the Metro jail and charged with burglary. Both were held on a $10,000 bond.