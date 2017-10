NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

The Sandwich Factory off I-24 scored 100.

Subway off Joe B. Jackson Boulevard scored 100.

McAlister’s Deli on Memorial Boulevard scored 100.

Gondolier on N.W. Broad Street scored 70. Inspectors noted problems with food temperatures and sanitation.

Tune in every Thursday to Good Morning Nashville for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.