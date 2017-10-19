Nashville mom charged with murder in 6-month-old son’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother was indicted on charges of felony murder in the death of her infant son, according to Metro police.

Shalonda Pettus, of Buena Vista Pike, was taken into custody Wednesday evening and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.

According to a press release, the 24-year-old is accused in the death of her baby boy, Roydale Holt, who died on Oct. 22, 2016. The child was reportedly unresponsive when he was taken to Nashville General Hospital earlier that day.

Police say the medical examiner concluded Roydale, who was just six months old, died of probable asphyxia.

During an investigation, it was discovered there were numerous “concerning items” in the bed where Roydale had reportedly been sleeping before being brought to the hospital, according to Metro police. Those items included drug paraphernalia, baby bottles, clothes, medicine and a plastic bag.

A press release states Pettus’ suspected neglect of her son by placing him in those conditions allegedly had a role in his death.