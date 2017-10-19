Home burglaries pacing toward 15-year low in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Business burglaries in Nashville are up 44 percent this year, but home burglaries have declined significantly compared to last.

Burglaries of homes make up about two-thirds of all break-ins city-wide, according to Metro police’s publicly available data. Break-ins of businesses account for the other third.

Home burglaries in Nashville are on pace to hit a 15-year low. Through Oct. 14, there were 2,344 home burglaries in 2017, which marks a 20 percent drop compared to last year. This is an average of about eight homes broken into every day.

Last year during the same time period, 2,943 homes were broken into, an average of about 10 homes each day.

So far in 2017, most parts of Nashville have seen significant improvements in in terms of the number of homes broken into. The exceptions to this are Metro police’s North and Central precincts. Both parts of town have seen about the same number of home break-ins as last year.

