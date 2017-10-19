Juvenile arrested in deadly east Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said they have a suspect in custody after a shooting in the Cayce Homes area on Oct. 8th.

Police say Antonio Gordon-Jenkins is charged in juvenile court with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Deberianah Begley.

Police said the 17-year-old is alleged to have been in a group of young men when he fired toward another group in a public housing courtyard.

Begley, who was sitting on a porch, was killed when she attempted to run for cover.

Police said the criminal charge was placed after they interviewed Gordon-Jenkins Thusday afternoon.

He is being held in detention.

