Hillsboro High School renovation bid $13 million over budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The plan to completely renovate Hillsboro High School in Green Hills is nearly $13 million over budget, according to officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Mayor Megan Barry and the Metro Council approved roughly $88 million for the Hillsboro High project, and ground was ceremoniously broken in August to begin work.

But the hard bid from construction companies came in around $13 million higher than expected, which puts the renovation over the $100 million mark.

High construction costs are said to be to blame for the difference.

City officials and the construction team are looking at ways to save money on the project, to keep the cost of the project closer to the approved $88 million.

According to Metro Councilman Russ Pulley, whose district includes Hillsboro High, a few ideas are being considered to save money.

One idea would take an entire floor of classroom space off the remodeled building. The move would reduce student capacity from the proposed 1,600 to 1,400, and would save nearly $5 million.

The original renovation plan included a parking carport, which had a flex athletic field on top to save space. If the carport idea is scratched to save money, the flex field would have to go somewhere else.

Moving the proposed flex field elsewhere on campus would force the school’s baseball field off campus to Green Hills Park, which sits about a mile and a half from Hillsboro.

Parents will hear the proposals at 6 p.m. Thursday night PTSO meeting.