Fire causes evacuation of Nashville Rescue Mission’s women’s shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were called to a fire at the Nashville Rescue Mission’s Family Life Center in North Nashville early Thursday morning.

The fire began at the shelter for women, which is located at 1716 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., around 2:30 a.m.

Smoke from the fire, which investigators believe began in a dryer, caused residents to be evacuated from the building.

During the evacuation, residents saw a man enter the building. Men are not allowed inside the shelter, which is used to house women and children.

Metro police were called to the fire to help sweep the building and locate the man.

He was taken into custody after he was found inside the building. He is expected to be charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

No one was injured in the fire.