Final farewell held for Antioch soldier killed in Hawaii crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was a final farewell Thursday for Staff Sgt. Michael Nelson, the Antioch soldier killed along with others when a Black Hawk went down during training this past August.

Nelson served in the U.S. Army for 11 years, deploying to Afghanistan two times.

The 30-year-old was awarded numerous honors, including: the Air Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal with three loops, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with three Campaign Stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon with award numeral 3, the NATO Medal, the Aviator Badge and the Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Sgt. Nelson leaves behind his wife Brittany and daughter Gabrielle.