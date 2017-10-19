Derrick Henry prepared to carry load for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – DeMarco Murray did not practice for the second day in a row Thursday putting his status for Sunday’s game in Cleveland in jeopardy for the Titans.

Murray aggravated a hamstring injury that has plagued him since training camp against the Colts on Monday night.

With Murray hurting Derrick Henry had the first 100 yard game of his career rushing 19 times for 131 yards thanks to a 72 yard fourth quarter touchdown. If Murray can not go Sunday Henry will carry the full load in the Titans backfield.

Henry says that has not changed his approach to this week.

“I just, you know, I just go out there and work. I try to do my job the best that I can. If my opportunity is there I try to take full advantage of it. And I don’t try to get caught up in the reps, what I’m going to get this week, what i’m going to get next week. I just want an opportunity and when you get the opportunity take full advantage of it the best you can.”

Henry has been the Titans “closer” out of the backfield this season. When the Titans have the lead in the second half the 245 pound Heisman Trophy winner has worn defenses out rushing for 277 yards in wins over the Jaguars, Seahawks and Colts.

He has received double figure carries in each of those games and says that is when he starts to play his best.

“I feel like as the game goes on I get better carry after carry, I can say that, yeah,” said Henry.

Murray did not practice midweek earlier this season, but played anyway against Seattle rushing for 100 yards.

With a Bye week looming and Henry producing it will be interesting to see if the Titans try to take two weeks to get Murray healthy for the stretch run.