Chief Karl Durr resigns from Murfreesboro Police Department

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) –Chief Karl Durr has resigned from his position with the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Durr joined the department in April 2016. In his first month on the job, the Murfreesboro Police Department made national headlines after a few children were arrested by officers, some of whom were later reprimanded.

Durr later apologized for the incident and said he thinks “it could have been avoided.”

More recently, Durr suspended the department’s motorcycle program after two separate crashes involving police.

In his resignation letter, Durr wrote it had been “an honor” to serve as the city’s police chief.

“Change is an on-going process that can involve many adjustments effecting many people. Occasionally, those adjustments do not align for everyone involved in or affected by this process.”

He continued, “I believe that is the case with respect to my role as Chief of Police and that it is best for my family, myself, the department and the city that I resign from my position.”

His resignation is effective beginning Friday.

Deputy Chief Michael Bowen will serve as the acting chief for the time being.