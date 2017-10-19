2 sought after man shot during robbery attempt at South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot during a robbery attempt near his South Nashville apartment late Thursday night.

It happened at Stone Brook Apartments, which is located on Hickory Trace Drive near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike, around 11 p.m.

Metro police reported the man was walking near his apartment when two men tried to rob him.

The victim was shot once in his arm and was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspects were described as black men, one wearing a gray pullover and the other wearing black jacket. They drove away from the scene in a silver car.

No additional information as immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.