Williamson County leaders watch as Nashville eyes transit solutions

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Communities neighboring Nashville are paying close attention to how the city handles transportation challenges.

Now that Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has proposed a massive $5.2 billion transit plan called “Let’s Move Nashville,” city and county leaders nearby are looking at how the plan could impact their own transportation systems.

Leaders in Williamson County held a transportation summit Wednesday, the day after “Let’s Move Nashville” was announced up the road in Davidson County.

Matt Largen, President and CEO of Williamson Inc., the combined chamber of commerce for Williamson County, said transportation between Davidson and Williamson counties is crucial to economic development.

More than 28,000 Williamson County residents commute to Davidson County for work.

Surprisingly, nearly the same amount travel the opposite direction with nearly 27,000 Nashville residents commuting south to Williamson County for work.

“That’s really important. That’s why any kind of transit system has to have connectivity to Davidson County from Williamson County,” said Largen. “We’ve become a big employment center, which is why we’ve got to work out this transit issue.”

“Let’s Move Nashville” does not include any changes in connectivity with Williamson County – at least not yet.

Largen said Williamson County will need to connect with whatever that plan ends up looking like, if “Let’s Move Nashville” is approved in Davidson County.