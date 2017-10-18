Study: Tennessee ranks 4th in nation for women murdered by men

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new study shows Tennessee ranks fourth in the nation for women being murdered by men per capita.

The study by the Violence Policy Center says 71 Tennessee women were murdered by men in 2015, which amounts to 2.10 per 100,000 people. Four of the victims were under the age of 18 and 10 were over 65. The average age was 40 years old.

More online: Read the full study

Out of the 71 female homicide victims, 44 were white and 27 were black.

Seventy-one percent were shot and killed with guns, mostly handguns. Twelve were killed with knives or other cutting instruments, two with a blunt object and two by bodily force. Ninety-six percent of the female victims were killed by someone they knew. Only three were killed by strangers.

The Violence Policy Center says intimate partner violence is too common and takes many forms, the most serious of which is homicide. The U.S. Department of Justice has found women are far more likely to be the victims of crime committed by intimate partners than men, especially when a weapon is involved.