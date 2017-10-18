Smithville man faces charges in 3-month crime spree

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smithville man faces more than a dozen charges stemming from a three-month crime spree.

Police said Ryan Taylor stole tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of items since July.

According to authorities, Taylor allegedly burglarized a barn on July 14 where $10,000 worth of things, including a computer, fishing equipment and clothing were stolen.

Days later, on July 18, Taylor reportedly entered a mini-storage building and stole musical instruments and jewelry, among other things valued at $34,000.

On Sept. 30, the 24-year-old is accused of breaking into a car and stealing a gun, tools and a GPS.

He then reportedly broke into the same shed twice on Hannah’s Branch Road on Oct. 3 and Oct. 5.

The next day, authorities said he is also accused of breaking into a home on Allen Ferry Road where jewelry, a television and a laptop were taken.

Taylor faces a total of 14 charges, including aggravated burglary, theft and vandalism.

His bond is set at $160,500 and he is due in court Nov. 2.