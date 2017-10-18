Shakeup in leadership at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The top boss at Nashville’s airport was terminated Wednesday.

Metro Nashville’s Airport Board of Commissioners voted to fire Rob Wigington, the President and CEO.

Wigington was in charge of the airport’s largest expansion project ever. He was overseeing the massive $1.2 billion state-of-the-art initiative called BNA Vision.

Wigington has been with the airport for 6 years. He started as Chief Operating Officer in 2011. Records show his latest annual salary was $293,081.

An airport spokesman tells News 2 Wigington had been on paid leave since July 22, 2017. He was not present at Wednesday’s Board meeting

Doug Kreulen has been serving as interim acting president and CEO of the airport.