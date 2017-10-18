Marcus Mariota says he supports players who decide to protest social issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Marcus Mariota, quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, says he supports players who decide to protest social issues.

In the midst of the NFL controversy there was a single game where the entire team decided to stay inside the locker room during the anthem.

The players who have been kneeling during the anthem say they are protesting racial inequality.

While Mariota has not protested, he says he hopes players can be a force of positive change.

“I think it’s an opportunity for them to express their right,” he said. “When you’re able to do that, when you’re able to bring awareness to some social issues you give people a voice. When it comes down to it, I think we’re at a level, we’re at a point in our careers where we have a platform. If we’re able to use that in the right light, I think it can be something that’s very beneficial.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says only a handful of players are taking a knee compared to earlier this season.

