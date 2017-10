WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A Kentucky school bus driver has been charged with driving under the influence after a crash.

According to WBKO, Robert Marlette was driving the bus when he hit a truck. No children were on-board the bus at the time.

The ABC affiliate reported his shift ended at 3:50 p.m. and he was taken into custody at 4:01 p.m.

Marlette is facing several charges, including DUI, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

He has since been terminated from his position.