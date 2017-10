NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kenny Chesney will bring his Trip Around the Sun tour to Nashville next year.

The show is scheduled for Aug. 11, 2018 at Nissan Stadium.

Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay will open for the East Tennessee native.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

News 2 has your chance to win two tickets to the show Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on News 2 at 11. Just be the 22nd caller when you hear the cue to call.