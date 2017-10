DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The westbound lanes of I-40 were closed in Dickson after a tractor-trailer overturned late Tuesday night.

The crash happened near mile marker 171 around 11:30 p.m.

At least one person was injured in the fiery crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The roadway reopened to traffic just after 5 a.m.

