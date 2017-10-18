Fall Funtacular: Fontanel hosts array of Halloween festivities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week’s “Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular” takes us to the Fontanel, which is offering an array of family-friendly events.

Until October 29, visitors can take advantage of “The Glow: A Jack O’Lantern Experience,” which boasts more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins transformed into landscapes and iconic figures.

Each weekend through the end of October, guests can enjoy “Haunted Mansion” where they can listen to ghost-stories, enjoy food and drinks and take park in a costume contest.

For more information on Fontanel and its Halloween activities, visit their website.