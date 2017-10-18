Can reducing crime be as simple as the flip of a switch?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Home protection is big business these days, but one of the best and easiest ways to secure your property is also one of the cheapest.

“I felt like if we lit up all of our porches it would just be a deterrent,” said homeowner Kate Richard.

Richard has motion and porch lights, in addition to lights that shine onto her home.

“I have a lot of lights,” she said.

But can crime reduction be as simple as the flip of a switch? It’s easy enough to do, so why not?

Richard, who lives in East Nashville, told News 2 it’s her first line of defense.

“I did add the motion sensors,” she explained. “Without street lights, the yard is pretty dark.”

Richard said she is all about “lights on,” and as basic as it sounds, it’s a breakthrough to keep break-ins away.

“It’s very easy of you know there are no lights on – there’s no deterrent,” she said.

According to the National Institute of Justice, improving lighting on houses and streets can cut down crime by 20 percent.

It’s pretty clear – commonly criminals stay away from well-lit areas because it presents a bigger risk to be busted. Porch lights can also enhance home surveillance and do it well.

“Next door just seems to be a really good vehicle for people to communicate within the neighborhood and you have a broader reach,” Richard said.

Richard said she has also encouraged her neighbors to keep their switches flipped overnight and has received a lot of feedback.

“It’s such an easy little thing. Everybody has a light switch – everybody has a light,” she said.

Security experts at ICU Security in Franklin told News 2 exterior lights increase reflection on windows in the front of a home, which makes it harder for someone to see in.

Anytime you see crime in your area, you can call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.