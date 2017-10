SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) At least one person was killed in a crash in Smyrna Wednesday morning.

It happened on South Lowry Street between Sam Griffin Drive and Hayes Street around 8 a.m.

Smyrna police reported one lane of traffic is open in both directions but commuters should expect long delays.

No additional information was immediately released.

