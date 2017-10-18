Aldi hosts hiring event in Hendersonville on Thursday

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Aldi is hosting a hiring event in Hendersonville on Thursday morning.

It’ll be held at the Holiday Inn Express located at 615 East Main Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is to fill positions at the Gallatin, Hendersonville, Madison and Springfield stores. Pay for store associates starts at $11.50.

Applicants must be 18-years-old or older. A high school diploma or GED are preferred.

All applicants must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Aldi offers full health insurance, dental coverage and 401K for staff who work at least 25 hours per week.