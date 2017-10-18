84 kids, including 3-month-old rescued from human trafficking

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, rescued 84 children are arrested 120 traffickers as part of Operation Cross Country XI, a nationwide effort focusing on underage human trafficking that ran from Oct. 12-15

A press release from the FBI says Operation Cross Country XI was enforced in 55 FBI field offices and involved 78 state and local task forces. FBI agents and task force officers staged operations in hotels, casinos, and truck stops, as well as on street corners and Internet websites.

The youngest victim recovered during this year’s operation was 3-months-old, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15-years-old, the release states.

Agents report the 3-month-old girl was rescued along with a 5-year-old girl from a home in Denver after a friend of the children’s family, offered an undercover officer sex with the two young girls in exchange for $600. The FBI is working with Child Protective Services to conduct a forensic interview and secure safe placement of the children, the report states. The subject was placed under arrest.

Three prostitution arrests made in Myrtle Beach were a part of the national effort.

The FBI worked with Myrtle Beach and Horry County police during the operation that ended with three prostitution arrests. Don Wood with the FBI says Devinee Kathryn Boyle, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet and Tawanna Mickens were all arrested on Oct.12 for prostitution first offense at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach.

Participating agencies from South Carolina were the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police Department.