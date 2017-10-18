2 Gives Back: Metro Nashville Public Works and Fleet Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to the men and women who help make life a little easier, and better, for everyone.

This week, News 2’s Paige Hill and Heather Easling from Nissan of Cool Springs delivered sandwiches and drinks to the folks at Metro Nashville Public Works and Metro Nashville Fleet Management. Members of their teams make up Metro Nashville Urban Search and Rescue Tennessee Task Force 2, which was called to assist in Florida during Hurricane Irma. This dedicated team worked the overnight shift during their time in Tallahassee and Jacksonville. In Jacksonville, the Nashville based group assisted in swift water rescues and life-saving evacuations.

The men and women representing the departments, and this elite group shared with Paige how much they love what they do, both here in Nashville assisting residents, to helping people through a crisis, like during Hurricane Irma.

You can watch the full conversation below or on the WKRN-TV Facebook page.