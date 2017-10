NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The remains of an Antioch soldier killed in a Black Hawk crash returned to Tennessee Tuesday.

Staff Sergeant Michael Nelson was killed along with four other crew members when his Black Hawk crashed during a night-training exercise on Aug. 15.

At the time of the crash, he was stationed in Hawaii.

During his 11 years with the U.S. Army, the 30-year-old served in Afghanistan and Korea.

Nelson will be buried in Nashville on Thursday.