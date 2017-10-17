PHOTOS: Frosty start across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first frost of the season swept across parts of Middle Tennessee Tuesday morning. This was the coldest weather we have seen since April 8th, more than six months ago.

Check out some of the pictures that you sent in below.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.

Frosty Morning: October 17, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery