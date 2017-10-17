Phil Bredesen says he’ll make a decision on running for Senate in next few weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former two-term mayor Phil Bredesen says he will make a decision on running for the U.S. Senate in the next few weeks.

Bredesen told News 2 running for Senate is not something he had ever considered until recently.

“I am taking a look. I will make a decision quickly – it is not something I ever contemplated doing – going back, but I am concerned about where the country is going and maybe if there is a role for me to play, maybe not. We will decide in a few weeks,” he explained.

Three Republicans have already announced their plans to run for the race, including, Larry Crimm, Andy Ogles and Congressman Marsha Blackburn.

On the Democratic side, 101st Airborne veteran and attorney James Mackler has announced his candidacy.

Senator Bob Corker announced earlier this month he would not seek re-election for a third term, opening up his seat.