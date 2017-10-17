Pet of the Week for Oct. 16, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Spice – 10 years old – Female

Spice is timid here in the shelter and we don’t blame her, she had the same family and same home for 10 years. She would prefer a home with no other cats or dogs, so she can get all of the attention – and look at her she deserves all the attention. She is beginning to settle in her and the shelter and really loves to lounge, bird watch and get “pets.” Oddly, a cat named Spice is the last cat left after our Pumpkin Spice Adoption Event. But that can be remedied quickly when you adopt her!

Avery – 4 years old – Male

Meet Avery. He can’t wait to meet his forever family. Avery likes other dogs, so having another dog in the house is not a problem. Avery enjoys sniffing things, rolling around in the grass, hiding things under his bed…. Your car keys. If you want all the fun a dog can offer, take me home and you will never regret it.

Sally – 3 years old – Female

Sally is just the sweetest, most gentle gal. She has excellent leash manners and is ready and waiting for her family.

Kaiser – 2 years old –Male

Kaiser is the quiet, brooding type. He knows basic commands and always has a good time playing with his shelter friends.

