Officers honored for saving deputy’s life during 100 Oaks shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Seven officers from the Metro-Nashville and Berry Hill police departments were honored Tuesday for their efforts in saving a deputy’s life during a shooting at 100 Oaks in June.

The Berry Hill Police Department hosted an event to honor the officers who were first on the scene when Robertson County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Wiley was attacked by an inmate.

Wiley was critically injured after being stabbed and shot multiple times.

The responding officers secured the scene and applied first aid to Deputy Wiley as they waited for paramedics. The actions saved Wiley’s life.

Deputy Wiley was in attendance Tuesday night to thank the officers for their quick actions.

