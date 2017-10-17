Nashville robberies pacing towards 9-year high

NASHVILE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Through early October, there have been 1,586 robberies reported in Metro-Nashville.

That is according to Metro police’s publicly available data through October 7.

It represents an 8.3 percent increase in robberies compared to the same time period in 2016, when there had been 1,464 reported robberies.

Compared to 2017, the last time that Nashville had this many robberies at this point in any given year was in 2008, when 1,846 robberies were reported in the same time period.

On Monday, Metro police arrested two different robbery suspects each accused of three separate crimes.

Keenan Cook, 30, is accused of robbing three gas stations on Monday morning, and 23-year-old Sherwin Duncan is accused of three robberies since late September.

Metro police’s Hermitage Precinct has seen 322 robberies so far this year, which is a 21.2 percent increase compared to 2016, year-to-date.

Metro police’s South Precinct has seen a 3.5 percent decrease in robberies this year, with 361 robberies reported.

Reporter Julie Edwards reports on crime trends each week on Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.