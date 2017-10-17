Murfreesboro native Chris Young inducted into Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a bittersweet day for country singer and Murfreesboro native Chris Young as he is inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

The honor comes less than three weeks after gunfire broke out in Las Vegas while he was backstage.

The 32-year-old has since taken to social media, calling the shooting the “scariest night of his life.”

“I’m a musician and music can heal, so I’m hoping that this is a night of trying to do that for all the people that are here,” he said.

Young will be inducted during the 7 p.m. Opry show. It’ll be the first time he has taken the stage in Nashville since the massacre.