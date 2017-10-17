Middle Tenn. inmate accused of repeatedly biting correctional officer

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenage inmate at the DeKalb County jail is now charged with assault after investigators said she repeatedly bit a correctional officer.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, a correctional officer entered a jail cell on Sept. 29 to check on 19-year-old Tavia Cantrell, who was believed to have an ink pen which is considered to be a weapon.

As the officer entered the cell, the sheriff said Cantrell tried to force her way out and bit the officer on the left arm.

She is then accused of wrapping herself around the officer’s leg and biting him on his knee.

Another correctional officer came in to help pull Cantrell off of the officer.

Cantrell is being held on a $4,500 bond. She is expected in court on November 9.