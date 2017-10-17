Mayor Megan Barry to unveil Nashville transit plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry will announce a transit plan for Nashville and strategy to pay for it at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The Mayor’s office said after many years of study, feedback from community members and coordination at state and local levels, the city is ready to move forward with a transportation solution.

The hope is to develop a comprehensive transit network in Nashville.

Many people have been working behind the scenes to make Let’s Move Nashville a reality.

Mayor Barry wants a vote on funding set aside specifically for transit costs in Davidson County on May 1.

For months, a team of supporters have been collecting signatures to get the issue on the ballot.

Click here to learn more about the petition.

The press conference will begin at 10:45 a.m. News 2 will have a crew there and will stream the event live.