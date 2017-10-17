Lamar Alexander reveals bipartisan plan to rescue health insurance system for 2 years

WASHINGTON (AP) – Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander says he and a top Democrat have reached agreement on a plan that would resume federal payments to health insurers for two years.

Republican Alexander and Democrat Patty Murray say they have the “basic outlines” of a bipartisan deal that would restore the funding that President Donald Trump blocked on October 13.

Alexander tells reporters that the next step will be for him and Murray to win enough support from colleagues to push it through Congress.

The payments go to insurers to cover their costs for reducing out-of-pocket expenses for lower-earning families.

Trump and many Republicans consider them bailouts to carriers. Insurers and others have warned the health insurance premiums will rise unless the money is restored.

President Donald Trump is expressing support for the Alexander-Murray agreement. Trump spoke at a news conference in the Rose Garden Tuesday with the Greek Prime Minister.

Trump says the White House has been involved in what he calls a “short-term deal.” He said he still thinks a system where funding is given to states through federal block grants is the best long-term plan.

More details are expected later today.