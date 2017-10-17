Grundy County H.S. names new interim coach after 5 players charged

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An interim head coach has been named to take over the football program at Grundy County High School.

The change comes after the school was rocked by allegations of a sexual assault involving five football players on the campus last week.

Since the allegations surfaced, the players were arrested on attempted aggravated rape charges and the head coach was removed from the staff.

On Tuesday, News 2 learned Nick Meeks has been named interim head coach at the school. Meeks has been an assistant coach for the high school football team and also serves as an assistant for the middle school football program.

He will serve as the interim coach for the team’s final two games of the season. A decision will be made on who will be the team’s head coach next year in the future.

Former head coach Casey Tate and an assistant coach, who was also relieved of his duties with the team, will remain teachers at the school.