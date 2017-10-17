Get ready for earthquake drills during Great Central U.S. ShakeOut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is one of 14 states taking part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut drill on Thursday.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is working with businesses, organizations and schools so they can learn how to prevent injuries and damage if there’s a catastrophic earthquake.

TEMA will broadcast the ShakeOut event starting at 10:15 a.m. Central on Facebook Live. It starts with a presentation on Tennessee’s earthquake threat.

At 10:20 a.m. trainers will demonstrate the Drop, Cover and Hold On technique, which includes:

DROP to the ground;

to the ground; Take COVER under a sturdy desk or table, or cover your head and neck with your arms; and,

under a sturdy desk or table, or cover your head and neck with your arms; and, HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

“A major earthquake is Tennessee’s top catastrophic threat and can happen at any time,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “Earthquakes can occur without warning in our state, and Tennesseans should know the risks earthquakes pose and how to protect themselves before the ground starts to shake.”

The ShakeOut is free. Individuals and groups can register at www.shakeout.org/centralus to receive information on how to prepare for earthquakes and other disasters.

Tennessee is part of the Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium, working with FEMA, the U.S. Geological Survey and other agencies.

States involved in the ShakeOut include Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Missouri, Ohio and Oklahoma.