Gatlinburg placed on ‘Best American Cities for Viewing Autumn Foliage’ list

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee city was placed on Trip Advisor’s “15 Best American Cities for Viewing Autumn Foliage” list.

According to the travel site, Gatlinburg is a great place to enjoy the great outdoors while also having the convenience of entertainment.

It’s important that temperatures are warm during the day and cool at night. This helps trigger the leaves to start changing.

WATE-TV talked to Jamie Sanders, a spokesperson for Great Smoky Mountains National Park. She said when temperatures at night are too cold it can be detrimental.

“If we have a lot of really, really cold or an early winter to where we’re getting freezing temperatures during the fall season then, yeah, it will kill the leaves and cause them to fall,” said Sanders.

RELATED: Bays Mountain fall foliage enters peak viewing time in East Tennessee