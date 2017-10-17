Exponential growth causes traffic woes in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As much of Middle Tennessee experiences massive growth, Clarksville’s boom is causing major traffic woes.

While the city enjoys many of the positive aspects of new business, many complain the traffic is a nightmare.

Harry Mullen was one of many people stuck in traffic on Interstate 24 Tuesday morning.

It was so bad, Mullen and many others were more than two hours late for work.

“I almost got fired this morning because of the traffic,” said Mullen.

Mullen told News 2 after he explained to his boss he was in the I-24 traffic gridlock, his boss understood.

As Clarksville resident, April Medez explained the traffic to-and-from Clarksville and within the city the seems to be getting worse.

“It takes me almost an hour to get home and I’m only about 20 minutes on a regular day home, so to take an hour, and I am literally in Clarksville, to go to one side to the other, it’s a lot. Then trying to get to the classes, the schools, the appointments during certain hours, we don’t go anywhere, we just leave it alone,” said Mendez.

The Clarksville mayor’s office told News 2 to help deal with the problem it has been working extensively with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

They say improvements are being made to several major thoroughfares.

“Roads alone, there are probably four or five major road improvement projects. We just completed some improvements on MLK Parkway, which is State Route 76, and we reduced the speed limit out there because of all the development and all the new stuff that is going in this new part of the city,” explained Clarksville’s Communications Director, Richard Stevens.

The city says the traffic problems are related to the growth and improvement of the area.

However, city officials say it is going to take a lot of effort, work and resources to keep up with all the new Clarksville growth.