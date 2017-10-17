Departments from across country in Middle Tenn. to focus on becoming better firefighters

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters from departments all across the country are in the Mid-State learning to become better firemen.

They are even applying research about the science of fighting fires.

The firemen are taking research done by the Underwriter’s Laboratory and Fire Safety Research Institute and applying it to real-life scenarios.

It’s as real as it gets with fire and choking smoke.

“Very realistic from what we go through on a daily basis,” said Cobb County Georgia Fire Department Lt. Sean Gray.

Hundreds of firemen from all across the country have descended upon Middle Tennessee training as part of the Firehouse Expo.

“Firefighting is a dangerous profession, but with everyone taking the opportunity to come out to Firehouse and learn new tactics and new techniques, hopefully increases their knowledge and makes them a safer firefighter,” said Chad

Christensen of the Los Angeles County California Fire Department. “Our end goal every morning when my crew gets off duty is making sure that all of them get to go home to their families and kids in a safe manner.”

Here in Murfreesboro, the visiting firemen took real-life scenarios and used the science of fighting fires.

“We take it and bounce it off the ceiling, therefore the water fans out across the ceiling, comes down on the walls, cooling all the temperatures, cooling the surface in that room, takes away the flashover that allows us to transition to the interior to go ahead and allow us to rescue trapped occupants,” Gray said.

They are also debunking myths that if you try to put out a fire while someone is trapped, it could steam or kill them.

“The guys that have been in there now go, ‘Wow! I’m not going to get steamed’ because we just showed it to them first hand,” Gray said.

Fire instructors also want to drive the point home to close before you dose, meaning close the door to your bedroom before you go to sleep in case of a fire.

“That is truly a safe haven for them,” Gray said. “Trapped occupants behind closed doors is a survivable space, outside of closed doors is not a survivable space.”

The on-hands fire training took place at the old Franklin Heights Housing Project in Murfreesboro.

Several of the buildings are currently being torn down and the new Murfreesboro Fire and Police Training Academy will soon be built in its place.

Firehouse Expo is the fastest-growing fire service show in the country and it’s the second year it has been held in Middle Tennessee.

The Expo Conference continues through Saturday.