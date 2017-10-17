Bullying focus of community meeting at Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bullying will be the main focus of a meeting Tuesday night for parents and school leaders at Lebanon High School.

The community meeting is being held as a way to voice concerns and to get answers. It comes after the death of a Lebanon High School student.

School officials told News 2 there have been rumors and concerns they want to address, as well as define what bullying actually is and to empower parents and students to take action.

“I think what we want to do is open up a dialogue with the community,” explained Wilson County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson.

“I mean, bullying is not new, but cyberbullying is new. I venture to say there is probably not a high school in this country not dealing with this problem right now. So, because of all the attention it’s received on social media we thought it was important to speak to parents and be open about what is going on and hopefully give them some resources so they can take action, too,” she continued.

Besides school officials, the Wilson County juvenile court judge will be in attendance of Tuesday night’s meeting, as well as the Wilson County sheriff.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

