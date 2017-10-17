48th annual Dove Awards held in Nashville at Allen Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The best of the best in Christian music are gathered at the Allen Arena in Nashville for the 48th annual Dove Awards Tuesday.

Performers Kari Jobe and Tasha Cobbs Leonard are co-hosting the event at Lipscomb University’s arena.

News 2 spoke with Jobe prior to the show who said she was a little nervous about the hosting gig. She added that if she wasn’t in music that she’d probable be a meteorologist because she “loves weather.”

Davis Nolan also interviewed the Isaacs, the award-winning family of singers, who are nominated for two Dove Awards.

Reba McEntire, MercyMe, Matt Redman, Casting Crowns and Danny Gokey are among those who will be performing at the event.