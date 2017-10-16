‘Will you call my mom?:’ Suspect pleas for help after police chase ends

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Video captured moments after a police chase across state lines ended, shows the suspect making a desperate plea for her mom’s help.

The suspect, Ruby Ford, is in jail in Kentucky, but the pursuit started in Portland, Tennessee. Ford now faces a number of charges in both counties.

The pursuit started on Scattersville Road. Police told News 2 they were chasing a female who was violating an order of protection and possibly committing aggravated burglary.

They also said that the suspect might’ve fled from Sumner County deputy’s the night before, and during the pursuit, she almost struck a Sumner County deputy patrol vehicle.

Portland officers set up on Highway 31 West to try and spike the tires of Ford’s car.

While an officer was attempting to spike the vehicle’s tires, she turned her car towards the officer causing the officer to take cover in a ditch to keep from being hit. The spike strips were able to puncture one of the tires and stop it in Kentucky, which is where police were able to arrest her.

Joseph McFarland was passing by and captured video of the suspect handcuffed on the ground, when she yells out, “Will you call my mom?”

Ford is currently being help in the Simpson County jail on a $25,000 bond. She is scheduled to be in court on Thursday.

She faces seven charges in Simpson County including, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, reckless driving and 2nd degree assault of a police officer.

After facing charges in Kentucky she will be extradited back to Portland where she is facing felony evading by motor vehicle and aggravated assault charges.