Titans face off against Colts on Monday Night Football in Nashville

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans hope to break a two-game losing streak when they take on the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to return to the field after he was injured two weeks ago in a game against the Houston Texans.

Stay with News 2 as we get you ready for the big game with live reports beginning at 4 p.m.

Morgan Hightower, Joe Leadingham and Kayla Anderson will cover the tailgating and game from outside Nissan Stadium and News 2 meteorologists will be outside the stadium to greet fans at the News 2 tent.

Titans on 2 with Mike Mularkey begins at 6:30 p.m. with special pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m.

Don’t forget about the Nissan Stadium bag policy

The Woodland Street Bridge will close to cars at 4:30 p.m. but will be open to pedestrians and authorized shuttle buses.

Nissan Stadium Parking Lots and Gates:

Gates to Nissan Stadium open at 5:30 p.m.

Stadium parking lots open at 3:30 p.m. to fans with parking passes. All others should find parking downtown or ride a shuttle bus. Click here for downtown parking info.

Rideshare Plan for Uber and Lyft:

Arrivals: Drivers will access Davidson Street from either S. 2nd Street or S. 5th Street. They are to proceed west on Davidson to the taxi lane on S. 1st Street between the Korean War Veterans Bridge and the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Drivers are instructed to drop off passengers in the taxi lane and then leave via Victory Lane. There is no waiting.

After the game: Drivers will take S. 5th Street to Davidson Street, turn right and proceed to the taxi lane on S. 1st Street between the Korean War Veterans Bridge and the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. There they canpick up passengers and then proceed to Victory Lane to leave the area.

Shuttle Service

InShuttle will provide park and ride bus service for this game from 10th Circle North & Charlotte Avenue, and from Greer Stadium on Chestnut Street, beginning at 6 p.m. Shuttle service will also be available from Greer Stadium on Chestnut Street beginning at 6 p.m.

The Music City Star train is another transportation option. Click here for more information on train service.

Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects East Nashville to downtown, will be open to eastbound and westbound traffic until the beginning of mass egress. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, all lanes of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge will be open to westbound traffic only, which should more quickly disperse congestion around Nissan Stadium.